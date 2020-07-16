UPDATE: Pickup Driver Wanted In Fatal Hudson County Hit-Run Turns Himself In

The 19-year-old driver wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a 35-year-old woman turned himself in after 10 days at large, authorities said Thursday.

A warrant for the arrest of David Ceausu, 19, of Baltimore, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death was issued after the Secaucus crash July 6, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ceausu was behind the wheel of a 2020 Chevy Tahoe when he struck Reyna Huerta-Flores, of Union City, while she was walking home from work in the area of Route 3 Service Road -- located in front of 850 Paterson Plank Road -- around 7:30 p.m. on July 6, Suarez said.

Ceausu fled the scene and Huerta-Flores was taken to Hudson Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 11:15 p.m., Suarez said.

A widespread press and social media effort with Ceausu's name and photo had been shared Wednesday with outlets across the U.S. and Canada.

Ceausu, who has multiple aliases and addresses across the U.S. and Canada, turned himself into the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Suarez said.

He was jailed pending a trial, Suarez said.

