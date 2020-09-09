UPDATE: Man, 21, Getting Gun From Car Shot Three Times By Jersey City Officer, Authorities Say

A 21-year-old man seen getting a weapon out of a car was shot in the wrist Tuesday evening by a Jersey City police officer in his eighth year in the department, officials said during a press conference.

Police were conducting a routine, electronic surveillance of a southwestern neighborhood when they saw a suspect get a firearm from a car and put it in his pocket around 7:50 p.m., Jersey City Police Director John Shea and Mayor Steven Fulop said hours after the incident.

The officer trying to catch up with the suspect fired three shots at him near MLK Drive and Union Street, Fulop and Shea said.

The suspect was reportedly taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his wrist. Authorities did not identify the officer or the suspect.

The suspect's weapon was subsequently recovered and being processed by the county's crime scene investigation unit.

"I’m thankful tonight that the police officer involved in the shooting is safe and I’m also thankful that there was no loss of life w/the victim either," Fulop said in a tweet.

"I am saddened though by the proliferation of inaccurate information on social media in the moments after tonight’s shooting and to see firsthand how quickly lies can spread with retweet after retweet.

"It only reinforces how fragile our society is that it can be hijacked with misinformation so easily. I’m hoping for better days ahead."

The State Attorney General assigned the investigation to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Shea said.

The body cam footage and other tapes that may have captured the incident will be made available to the media following completion of the investigation, the mayor said.

