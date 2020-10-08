UPDATE: Jersey City Man Charged With Stabbing Roommate Dead In Shared Apartment

A 26-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his roommate to death over the weekend in their Jersey City apartment, authorities said Monday.

Tong Cheng, 26, was charged with stabbing Yuting Ge, 23, in their New York Avenue apartment Saturday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Authorities responding to the apartment found Ge's lifeless body covered in gashes around 12:30 p.m., Suarez said. He was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

The cause and manner of death for Ge were pending findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cheng was arrested without incident just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, at a hotel in Weehawken, according to Suarez.

Cheng was charged with murder and other weapons offenses, Suarez said.

Cheng, who graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology Graduate School, and Ge, a current graduate student at Stevens, shared an apartment in Jersey City.

