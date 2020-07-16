UPDATE: Driver Charged In Fatal Secaucus Hit-Run In Custody

UPDATE: The driver charged in a Secaucus hit-and-run that killed a 35-year-old Union City woman has been taken into custody, authorities announced Thursday.

David Ceausu -- who uses multiple aliases -- had been wanted in last week's crash on Paterson Plank Road, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez previously said.

Ceausu was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Suarez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

