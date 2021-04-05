Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man, 23, Gunned Down In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Emmanuel Garcia
Emmanuel Garcia Photo Credit: Facebook photo

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in Jersey City.

Emmanuel Garcia was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body near Princeton Avenue and Brown Place around 11 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was rushed to the Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:24 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. 

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

