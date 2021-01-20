Union County Man Nabbed In PlayStation Assault Robbery

A 22-year-old Union County man has been arrested in connection with an assault robbery of a PlayStation earlier this month, police said.

Adrien Doudley, of Union, 22, is charged with a second-degree robbery and third-degree theft for a Jan. 7 Hillside incident, Hillside Police Det. Natalie Ogonowski said.

The victim used an online app to arrange the sale of items to Doudley, Ogonowski said.

Upon arriving at the agreed location, the Doudley asked the victim to prove the items he was going to buy were in working condition.

The victim left to go to his house and noticed the Doudley had followed him police said.

Doudley then assaulted the victim and stole two PlayStation consoles, just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, Ogonowski said.

After just days of gathering evidence, the Hillside detectives were able to develop Doudley, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

Union County Sheriffs officers arrested Mr. Doudley on the outstanding warrant on Jan. 19.

He was processed and lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

