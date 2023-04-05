Contact Us
Union City Woman Who Tried Tossing Cocaine Down Drain Also Had Fentanyl: Prosecutors

Sam Barron
Lines of cocaine. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Colin Davis

A 35-year-old Union City woman was arrested on Tuesday, April 4 and charged with numerous drug violations following an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force.

Angela Santana was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl after members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in her home on 25th St, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

While executing the search warrant, Santana was seen discarding suspected cocaine down a bathroom drain, Suarez said. Investigators seized over 25 grams of cocaine, over a dozen fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia, Suarez said.

Santana was released pending her next arraignment on Tuesday, April 25. 

