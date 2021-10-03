Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Union City Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl -- Twice

Cecilia Levine
Union City PD
Union City PD Photo Credit: Union City PD

A Union City man was arrested on accusations he twice sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

Prayie A. Carbone, 24, reportedly sexually assaulted the girl on Feb. 12 in Union City, Hudson TV reports.

He apparently told the girl not to tell anyone, but the victim told her mom and police were called, the outlet says.

Carbone was arrested on Feb. 14, and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfore of a child and impairing the morals of a child under 18, Hudson TV reports.

