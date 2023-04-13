Two Massive Fires, One Night: Firefighters Descend On Pair Of Hudson County Blazes

Hudson County was hit with two massive fires on Wednesday, April 12, as fires tore through homes in Weehawken and Union City.

In Weehawken, firefighters battled a four-alarm house fire that began at 10:45 p.m.

The fire, which started at a home on Jane Street, spread to two other homes. North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue responded and was assisted by the Bayonne Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

In Union City, a three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home on 8th Street leaving 20 people homeless, Red Cross of New Jersey said. No injuries were reported.

