Trio Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Jersey City Girl, 17

Two women and a man who remains at large have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Jersey City girl earlier this month, authorities in Hudson County said.

Heavenley Cherry, 19, of Jersey City, was charged with first degree murder in the July 6 killing of Tyeah Garner on July 6, in which Tyeah was found with a gunshot wound to her head in a single-family home on Rutgers Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Tyeah was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead five hours later, Suarez said.

Cherry -- who was being held at the Bergen County Youth Detention Center for an unrelated incident -- was also charged with murder as an accomplice and weapon possession, Suarez said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jahquell Carter, 24, of Jersey City, who acted as an accomplice, according to Suarez.

Imae Tinker-Trent, 19, of Jersey City, was charged with hindering a murder investigation and is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday, authorities said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.