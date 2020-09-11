Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
TRAGEDY: Hudson County Man Dies After Being Struck By Hit-Run Car, Run Over By Bus

Cecilia Levine
A 50-year-old man on the ground after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene was then run over by an NJ Transit bus, killing him Thursday night in Bayonne, authorities said.
A 50-year-old man struck by a hit-and-run vehicle was lying in the street when he was run over by a bus, killing him Thursday night in Bayonne. 

John Hagans, of Jersey City, was trying to cross Avenue C  when he was struck by a dark-colored, southbound vehicle around 10:20 p.m. at 25th Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Moments later, an NJ Transit bus ran over Hagans, who was pronounced dead at the scene approximately 20 minutes alter, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Bayonne Police Department are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

