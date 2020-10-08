Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three Arrested In Jersey City 'Revenge Robbery'

Valerie Musson
Larry Johnson, Tyrone Baskin, Orasha Wilkes, Colin Baskerville
Larry Johnson, Tyrone Baskin, Orasha Wilkes, Colin Baskerville Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Three people have been arrested -- one with help from the U.S. Marshal's -- in connection with an armed Jersey City robbery planned by one of the suspects as revenge for another incident, authorities said.

Orasha Wilkes, 40, arranged the armed robbery of Colin Baskerville, her boyfriend, whom she said hit her in the face and head with the same handgun she used to rob him, Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari said.

Wilkes, Larry Johnson, and Tyrone Baskin were all involved in robbing Baskerville at gunpoint, taking his wallet, shoes and phone while he was sitting in his car near the Garfield Avenue section of the border between Jersey City and Bayonne on Saturday, authorities said.

A white-colored Ford Fusion also tied to the incident was stopped by a Hudson County Sheriff’s officer, driven by Johnson, 36, of Newark, Schillari said.

Tyrone was at large for 10 days following the incident but was taken into custody Monday morning, with help from the U.S. Marshals who found him at his sister's house, Schillari said.

Johnson and Wilkes were charged with robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, criminal restraint, theft and possession of the firearm. They were lodged at the Hudson County Correctional Center pending a hearing.

Baskerville was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and multiple alleged assaults, Schillari said. He also had an open warrant out of Bayonne for terroristic threats and aggravated assault as well as two open child support warrants, authorities said.

Baskerville was being held at the Hudson County Correctional Center.

Anyone with information about Tyrone Baskin’s location is asked to call 201-915-1315 or the confidential tip line at 201-332-HCSO(4276).

