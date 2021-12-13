Contact Us
Breaking News: East Coast Ring Stole High-End GPS Devices From Boatyards In NJ, Elsewhere, State Police Charge
Threat Toward Egyptian Student In Jersey City Prompts Police Presence

Cecilia Levine
Dickinson High School
Dickinson High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Jersey City police boosted its presence at Dickinson High School Monday after an Egyptian student received a threat over social media, NJ Advance Media reports.

The message to the student via Instagram said they were going to "kill all of you and your Egyptian friends," after altercations between Black and Egyptian students last week, Board of Education President Mussab Ali told the Jersey Journal.

District officials declined further information pending an active police investigation.

