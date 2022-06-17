Third Suspect In Bayonne Heroin, Cocaine Ring Busted With 2 Loaded Guns: Police

A third suspect in a Bayonne drug distribution ring was arrested and found with two loaded guns — all thanks to concerned citizens, police said.

It all began on June 3, residents near West 21st Street tipped police off to suspicious activity, where they witnessed William J. Kenny, 25, and Jovan V. Taylor, 25, both of Jersey City, perform multiple drug deals, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Then, they got into a car driven by Hakeem D. Lester, 34, of Bayonne, police said.

Detectives stopped the car and seized cocaine, heroin, 38 pills of a prescription legend drug (PLD), $1501 in suspected drug money from Taylor, and 11 pills of a PLD from Kenny, Amato said.

Kenny and Taylor were charged accordingly, with Kenny also having been issued an arrest warrant for a firearm out of Ocean County, police said. The vehicle used to stash the drugs was also taken by authorities and impounded.

While Lester didn't have any drugs on him at the time, he was seen getting into the car being used to stash them, police said.

On Wednesday, June 15, around 10:40 p.m., police saw Lester near 19th Street and JFK Boulevard, and took him into custody, they saiid.

Lester tossed a baggie of Xanax and tried stepping on it, and was found in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with an 8-round magazine stolen out of Florida, and a defaced 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with a partially loaded 30-round magazine, Amato said.

Lester was charged with a slew of drug distribution and weapons offenses, police said.

