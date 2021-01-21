Teens Go On Car Burglary Spree, Lead NJ Pursuit In Sedan Stolen Out Of Philly, Police Say

Three teens were in police custody with another suspect at large after going on a car burglary spree then leading a police pursuit across Hudson County in a sedan stolen out of Philadelphia, authorities said.

A Secaucus, NJ resident called police to report four individuals burglarized his family's car on Pandolfi Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The four suspects fled in a black Toyota Corolla, later found to be stolen out of Philadelphia on Jan. 13, Miller said.

A responding police officer saw the stolen vehicle leaving near Centre Avenue, then failed to stop when signaled to do so, launching a pursuit, police said.

The suspects led police through North Bergen, Union City and Weehawken before ending on the 1600 Block of Clinton Street in Hoboken, Miller said.

The driver and the front seat passenger fled the scene on foot, while the other two -- Kasia Rodriguez, 19, of Brooklyn, and a 17-year-old female from Chambersburg, PA -- were arrested in the stolen car, police said.

A 17-year-old male juvenile passenger who fled on foot was detained by Hoboken and Weehawken police after running toward Park Avenue in Weehawken, according to Miller.

The driver of the stolen vehicle remains still at large, despite a search with a K-9 from the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

The three in custody were found in possession of stolen property from a majority of the 21 vehicles burglarized on Secaucus’ residential streets, the chief said.

An imitation firearm was found within the stolen vehicle, Miller said.

Rodriguez, the 17-year-old from PA and another 17-year-old from Brooklyn were all charged with two counts of stolen property, multiple counts of burglary and theft, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of an imitation firearm.

The Brooklyn teen was also charged with resisting arrest by flight, and Rodriguez was also charged with two counts of using 17-year-old of younger to commit a criminal offense.

Rodriguez was released pending her appearance in Court and both juveniles were released to responsible adults.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or if they did not initially report their vehicle was burglarized, can contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucus.net. These charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

