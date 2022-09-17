Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SUV Crashes Through Front Door Of Wood-Ridge Townhouse
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Brothers Attacked By Mob After Football Game At Elizabeth McDonald's

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Stadium behind Fillmore Street in Elizabeth.
Stadium behind Fillmore Street in Elizabeth. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two brothers from Elizabeth were hospitalized after being beaten — one of them badly — by a crowd after a high school football game Friday, Sept. 16, authorities said.

The 17-year-old brother was found unconscious after apparently being pummeled and stomped behind the football stadium on Fillmore Street, according to the spokesperson for the city police department and RLS Media. His 19-year-old brother was treated for minor injuries to his head, police said.

Authorities were seeking those responsible for the incident and spoke to the brothers' mom.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.