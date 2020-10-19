Suspicious Fire: Man, 80, Dies After Being Pulled Jersey City Rescuers From Burning Mattress

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department are investigating a three-alarm fire that killed an 80-year-old man in Jersey City.

The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at 92 Danforth Ave. -- a senior apartment building, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The fire was confined to a unit on the second floor, where firefighters forced their way in and were met with heavy smoke condition, Suarez said.

The blaze was coming from the living area of the apartment, where a mattress was found close to the floor, Suarez said

The man, who lived in the apartment, was pulled from the mattress with serious burns and taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The fire was reported under control just before 9:20 p.m.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. The cause and manner of death is pending with the Regional Medical Examiner.

