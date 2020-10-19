Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suspicious Fire: Man, 80, Dies After Being Pulled Jersey City Rescuers From Burning Mattress

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
JCFD
JCFD Photo Credit: Jersey City Fire Department Photo

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department are investigating a three-alarm fire that killed an 80-year-old man in Jersey City.

The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at 92 Danforth Ave. -- a senior apartment building, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The fire was confined to a unit on the second floor, where firefighters forced their way in and were met with heavy smoke condition, Suarez said.

The blaze was coming from the living area of the apartment, where a mattress was found close to the floor, Suarez said

The man, who lived in the apartment, was pulled from the mattress with serious burns and taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The fire was reported under control just before 9:20 p.m.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. The cause and manner of death is pending with the Regional Medical Examiner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.