Suspect In Hoboken Man's Murder Captured At Area Hotel By US Marshals: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old murder suspect wanted in a 25-year-old Hoboken man's murder has been captured by the US Marshals, authorities said.

Deon Williams, of Jersey City, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Garcia, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Garcia was found with a gunshot wound to the torso near 560 Marshall Drive around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:56 a.m. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner.

Williams was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Last July, Garcia hosted a community event that united Hoboken, and gave children bikes and toys, abc7 reports.

A GoFundMe campaign launched in Garcia's memory had raised more than $13,800 as of Nov. 20.

"Chris Garcia died for absolutely no reason; a senseless act of violence, murdered when he tried to break up a fight that didn’t originate with him. Yet another promising young man taken by gun violence, this time right here in Hoboken," the page reads.

"Chris was an intelligent entrepreneur and his loyalty to our Hoboken community ran deep as you may learn in the news videos."

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

