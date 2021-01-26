Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rioter Cops To Torching Trenton Police Cruiser After George Floyd Protest
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Speeding Staten Island Man Found With Pounds Of Pot In Back-To-Back Hudson County Arrests

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Bayonne Police
Bayonne Police Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department via Facebook

A Staten Island man was found with several pounds of marijuana during a Bayonne traffic stop and hit with a slew of narcotics charges for the second time in two weeks, authorities said.

Walter A. Harris, 34, was pulled over for speeding near 30th Street and Kennedy Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Bayonne Police Captain Eric R. Amato said.

A search of his vehicle turned up 2.8 pounds of pot, police said.

Harris was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and other offenses.

On Jan. 13, Harris was charged with several narcotics possession and distribution offenses after he was found with 1.5 pounds of marijuana and paraphernalia in Bayonne, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.