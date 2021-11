Major delays were being reported Monday afternoon due to a serious car accident on the NJ Turnpike in Kearny.

At least one person was unconscious following the 2 p.m. crash on the Western Spur Interchange 15W, developing reports say.

The outer loop on the northbound side was closed for accident investigation as of 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

