SEEN HIM? Man Wanted In Deadly Shooting Of Jersey City Woman

Authorities in Hudson County are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Mark Stewart, of Jersey City, for the shooting of 30-year-old Felicia Stewart on July 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Felicia was shot on Grant Avenue near MLK Drive just before 1 a.m. while attending a memorial service for another shooting victim, officials said.

She was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased at 2:02 a.m.

The Regional Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wounds to the abdomen and the manner of death to be homicide.

There is no known familial relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Mark Stewart is charged with aggravated manslaughter and related weapons offenses.

Anyone who sees Mark Stewart should not approach him, but should immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.