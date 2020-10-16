Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
SEEN HIM? Man Facing Murder Charge Wanted In Bayonne Woman's Death

Cecilia Levine
Erick Acosta is wanted for killing Crystal Ojeda, authorities said.
Erick Acosta is wanted for killing Crystal Ojeda, authorities said. Photo Credit: Facebook photo/Hudson County Prosecutor

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Bayonne man wanted for killing a Bayonne woman in her apartment last week, authorities said Friday.

Crystal Ojeda, 40, was found unresponsive with visible trauma around 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in her Lord Avenue apartment by authorities performing a wellness check, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Ojeda was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

Erick Acosta, 32, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the incident, Suarez said. It was not clear how he knew Ojeda.

Acosta -- who has other aliases including Alexander Ojeda, Luis Cubi, and Jonathan Ortiz -- may be in the Monmouth or Ocean County area, Suarez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

