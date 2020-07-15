SEEN HIM? Driver Charged In Fatal Secaucus Hit-Run Uses Aliases, May Have Fled To Canada

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating the driver charged in a fatal Hudson County hit-and-run, who they say could be somewhere on the East Coast or in Canada.

David Ceausu -- who uses multiple aliases -- is facing charges in last Monday's crash that killed a 35-year-old Union City woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ceausu also has addresses in Baltimore, Seattle, Miami and Toronto, Suarez said, noting he may try leaving the area or country.

He is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes.

Ceausu has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Suarez said.

Anyone with information about him or believes they have seen him should contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.