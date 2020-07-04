Second Body Pulled From Same Jersey City Waterfront Hours After First

A second body was recovered from the Jersey Shore waterfront hours after a lifeless female was found floating early July Fourth.

Authorities returned to Morris Canal Park where they pulled a body -- or part of a body -- from the Hudson River near the Colgate clock around 12:45 p.m., residents told Daily Voice.

Hours earlier, a female's body was recovered from the same area. It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

Have photos of the scene? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

