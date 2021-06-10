Road Rage Incident Hospitalizes Elderly Jersey City Man, Bayonne Police Say

An 81-year-old man was hospitalized after being beaten in what police are calling a road rage incident Tuesday in Bayonne.

The Jersey City man was stopped at a traffic light near Hook Road and Route 440 when he became involved in an argument with the driver behind him around 10:50 a.m., Bayonne police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The driver of the second car got a fiberglass object from the trunk of his vehicle and proceeded to strike the victim above his head and face with it through an open driver's door window, Amato said.

The assailant then fled the area.

The victim suffered injuries to his left eye and face and was treated at an area hospital.

