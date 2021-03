A 27-year-old North Bergen man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl multiple times, HudsonTV reports.

Alfredo Saucedo-Rojas is facing three aggravated assault charges for incidents dating back to November 2020, the outlet says.

Saucedo-Rojas is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and inappropriate touching, HudsonTV says.

No further details were provided.

