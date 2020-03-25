Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Report: Driver In North Bergen Parked School Bus Crash Was Drunk, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
The vehicle plowed through a fence and rammed the school bus. Video Credit: Hudson TV

A 42-year-old Jersey City driver was drunk when his sedan rear-ended a parked bus at a vocational school in North Bergen, township police told a local news channel.

Christopher Pascale of Jersey City was headed north on Tonnelle Avenue on Tuesday when his vehicle veered across the southbound lanes, through a fence and into the empty bus in the Hudson County High Tech High School lot at 84th Street, Hudson TV said police reported .

Pascale fled but was found a short time later and hospitalized, police said, adding that he wasn’t injured, according to the Hudson TV report .

