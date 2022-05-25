Repeat Offender Secretly Recorded Woman Inside Home: Hudson Prosecutor

A repeat offender from Union City was charged with recording a woman inside of her home without her consent, authorities said.

Mario Lopez Esquit, 24, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, May 24, on a charge of invasion of privacy, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Lopez Esquit was being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, Suarez said.

He was arrested in January after an investigation found that he shared child porn on social media, the prosecutor previously said.

Lopez Esquit was charged with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material in that case.

The Prosecutor's Office has also filed a motion for detention, which will be held tentatively on Tuesday, May 31.

