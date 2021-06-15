RACIAL ATTACK: Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Brutally Beaten By 10 Men

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of 10 men in a racially-motivated attack over the weekend, authorities said.

The 42-year-old white officer was bleeding form his head and face when his colleagues were flagged down near Grove Street and Newark Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The officer was assaulted by a group of 10 males, who were also shouting racially motivated insults at the victim, she said.

The unnamed victim identified himself as an off-duty police officer multiple times throughout the assault before losing consciousness, Wallace-Scalcione said.

He was transported to a local hospital with severe head trauma, where he was treated and released.

