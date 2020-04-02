Prosecutor: Teen Girl Released From Jersey City Medical Center With Gunshot Wound Dies Next Day

A 17-year-old Jersey City girl who was sent home from the hospital with a gunshot wound died the next morning after being readmitted, authorities said.

The girl was found on the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street with a gunshot wound to her lower body around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

She was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and released before being re-admitted Thursday morning, Suarez said.

She was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m., authorities said.

A second victim, an 18-year-old male, was transported to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower body, Suarez said.

The cause and manner of the girl’s death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip .

