Prosecutor: One Man Dead, Another Injured In Jersey City Shooting

One man was killed and another injured in a Jersey City shooting Thursday evening, authorities said.

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot near MLK Drive and Myrtle Avenue just after 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Another man sustained “non life-threatening injuries,” authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

The Jersey City Police Department is also assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

