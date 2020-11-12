Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: One Man Dead, Another Injured In Jersey City Shooting

Valerie Musson
Area of MLK Drive and Myrtle Avenue in Jersey City
Area of MLK Drive and Myrtle Avenue in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One man was killed and another injured in a Jersey City shooting Thursday evening, authorities said.

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot near MLK Drive and Myrtle Avenue just after 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Another man sustained “non life-threatening injuries,” authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

The Jersey City Police Department is also assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

