Prosecutor: Driver Was Drinking When She Ran Red Light, Hit 3 Pedestrians In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A woman who struck and injured three pedestrians in Jersey City was charged with driving while intoxicated, authorities announced.

Michelle Graham, 25, ran a red light in her 2019 Toyota Corolla and drove onto the sidewalk of Ocean Avenue between Claremont and Orient Avenues Friday around 5:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

All three pedestrians – a 51-year-old male, a 28-year-old female and a 26-year-old female – were transported to the Jersey City Medical Center for their injuries. Graham was also transported to the JCMC on a complaint of pain.

Graham was issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated, driving while unlicensed/suspended and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

