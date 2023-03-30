Contact Us
Pot Grow Operation Busted Near Jersey City School: Police

Sam Barron
630 Bergen Ave., is next to P.S. 17: Joseph H. Brensinger School.
Photo Credit: Google Maps/Special to Daily Voice

A 26-year-old Jersey City resident was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, and charged with multiple counts of growing marijuana in a school zone.

Police arrested Eyuemeyar Mazon after they found 18 planter pots containing suspected marijuana, fertilizer, equipment for plant growing, and various amounts of psilocybin mushroom, according to city police.

Mazon's home at 630 Bergen Ave., is next to P.S. 17: Joseph H. Brensinger School, police said.

