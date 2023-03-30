Pot Grow Operation Busted Near Jersey City School: Police

A 26-year-old Jersey City resident was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, and charged with multiple counts of growing marijuana in a school zone.

Police arrested Eyuemeyar Mazon after they found 18 planter pots containing suspected marijuana, fertilizer, equipment for plant growing, and various amounts of psilocybin mushroom, according to city police.

Mazon's home at 630 Bergen Ave., is next to P.S. 17: Joseph H. Brensinger School, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.