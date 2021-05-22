Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Possible Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes Pulaski Skyway In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pulaski Skyway
Pulaski Skyway Photo Credit: Google Maps

Reports of a suspicious package/possible bomb threat that closed the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City Saturday was apparently deemed unfounded.

The eastbound side was closed as of 5 p.m., with Newark police's helicopter apparently called to the scene.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Local police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. Initial and unconfirmed reports say a bomb or some type of explosive device was in a vehicle parked on the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.