Possible Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes Pulaski Skyway In Jersey City

Reports of a suspicious package/possible bomb threat that closed the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City Saturday was apparently deemed unfounded.

The eastbound side was closed as of 5 p.m., with Newark police's helicopter apparently called to the scene.

Local police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. Initial and unconfirmed reports say a bomb or some type of explosive device was in a vehicle parked on the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

