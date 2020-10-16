Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Robber Drags Woman, 73, Down Bayonne Sidewalk

Cecilia Levine
52nd Street and Avenue B

A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized after being dragged down the sidewalk in Bayonne by a man who stole her purse and fled, police said.

The woman was checking her mailbox on her porch at 52nd Street and Avenue B, when the unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her purse around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The man attempted to forcibly take the woman's purse, dragging her down her front steps in the process, Amato said.

He dragged her a short distance across the sidewalk before taking her purse and fleeing, police said. The woman was taken to Bayonne Medical Center for injuries to her knee, wrist, and upper arm.

The incident remains under investigation.

