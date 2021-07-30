Police Nab NY Man Minutes After Robbing Hudson County TD Bank

A New York man was arrested nearly 20 minutes after he robbed a TD bank in Hudson County Friday morning, authorities said.

Jersey City police notified Hoboken police of a bank robbery at the 47 Newark Street location at approximately 11:07 a.m., authorities said.

Nearly 10 minutes later, at about 11:16 a.m., Hoboken police were tipped off by a hold-up alarm from the bank, police said.

Everton Gunter, 30, entered the bank, handed a note to a teller, and demanded money to be placed in a bag he was carrying, Hoboken police said.

Gunter then ordered two other tellers to place money in his bag. No weapon was used, police said.

Gunter fled the scene, but with a known description, and direction of travel, police were able to apprehend him at about 11:27 a.m. in the area of 2nd and Hudson Streets, authorities said.

Gunter was charged with robbery and terroristic threats.

