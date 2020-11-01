Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Jersey City Woman Refusing To Leave Rite Aid Punches Bayonne Officer In The Face

Cecilia Levine
Rite Aid on Broadway in Bayonne
Rite Aid on Broadway in Bayonne Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old Jersey City woman refusing to leave a Rite Aid punched a Bayonne police officer in the face Halloween night, authorities said.

Carolyn Reyes, was charged with aggravated assault with a law enforcement officer, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Officers responding to the Rite Aid on Broadway were told by the manager that Reyes was refusing to leave around 12:50 a.m., Sunday.

Reyes was behaving and speaking irrationally and escorted out of the store, Amato said.

While waiting outside with police for a ride-share driver to escort her home, Reyes suddenly attack the officer, punching him in the face causing injuries, Amato said.

She was immediately placed under arrest by another officer on scene.

