Police Involved Shooting In Jersey City Under Investigation

A Jersey City police officer was reportedly OK after a shooting incident Friday evening.

According to initial and unconfirmed reports, one person was shot twice by an officer on Hudson Avenue in Jersey City Heights around 6:30 p.m.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez did not release details but confirmed that the shooting did, in fact, occur. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office can confirm there was an officer involved shooting earlier tonight in the Jersey City Heights. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) August 8, 2020

