Police ID Victim Killed In WNY Stabbing, Suspect Charged

A 40-year-old West New York man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman, and police are saying it was an act of domestic violence.

Daniela Garcia-Murillo was found with stab wounds in her abdomen at 4914 Murphy Place around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Garcia-Murillo was pronounced dead at the scene and Jimmy Elvira-Quintero was subsequently charged at Hackensack University Medical center with murder, and various weapons offenses.

He will be transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility when cleared, Suarez said.

The Cause and Manner of Garcia-Murillo's death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

