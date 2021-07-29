Police: Bullet Narrowly Misses Hoboken Store Employee In Drive-By Shooting, 2 In Custody

A drive-by shooting missed the intended target and instead went through a storefront, narrowly missing a store employee earlier this month in Hoboken, authorities said Thursday in announcing two arrests.

Edwin Hernandez, 18, and Leonardo Mora, 35, both of Jersey City, were arrested in connection with the July 5 incident, Hoboken police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

A dark colored vehicle drove by 3rd and Jackson Street, where a single shot rang out toward a 26-year-old Elizabeth man, who police say was the intended target, on July 5.

The bullet went through a store front window and narrowly missed an employee.

Detectives Michael Miranda and Christine Collins issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez, who was arrested at his Jersey City Heights apartment by Hudson County Regional SWAT team, Hoboken police detectives Sgt. Anthony Russo and John Quinones.

There, they found 22 clear plastic bags of suspected crack/cocaine and a clear plastic bag containing three larger rocks of suspected crack/cocaine, Cabrera said.

The drugs apparently belonged to Mora, authorities said.

Hernandez was charged on a warrant with Criminal Attempt Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons. Hernandez was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Mora was charged on a warrant with Possession with intent to Distribute Control Dangerous Substance Crack/Cocaine, Possession with intent to Distribute Control Dangerous Substance Crack/Cocaine within 500 feet of Public Park, Possession with intent to Distribute Control Dangerous Substance Crack/Cocaine within 1000 feet of a School Zone, Possession of Control Dangerous Substance Crack/Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mora was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

