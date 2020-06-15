Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GRUESOME: Woman Slain, Dumped In Creek, Young Daughter, BF In Custody
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Bayonne Man With Record Found With Stolen License Plates, Heroin In Traffic Stop

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A 51-year-old man from Bayonne who was found with stolen license plates had more than a dozen past arrests, authorities said.
A 51-year-old man from Bayonne who was found with stolen license plates had more than a dozen past arrests, authorities said. Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department

A Bayonne man with a history of more than a dozen arrests was found with stolen license plates, authorities said.

Michael Stisi, 51, was driving with license plates reported stolen out of Jersey City when he was stopped near 23rd Street and Broadway shortly before 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 12, Bayonne police said.

Stisi, who police said was also carrying heroin, was arrested on drug and stolen property charges.

He was being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.