Police: Bayonne Man With Record Found With Stolen License Plates, Heroin In Traffic Stop

A Bayonne man with a history of more than a dozen arrests was found with stolen license plates, authorities said.

Michael Stisi, 51, was driving with license plates reported stolen out of Jersey City when he was stopped near 23rd Street and Broadway shortly before 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 12, Bayonne police said.

Stisi, who police said was also carrying heroin, was arrested on drug and stolen property charges.

He was being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a court appearance.

