Police: 4 Family Members Fight Officers, 6 Arrested In Bayonne Bar Brawl

Four members of the same family were charged with resisting arrest when they began fighting police trying to contain a brawl that broke out outside of a Bayonne bar, authorities said.

Officers patrolling the area saw a large, unruly group near the Refinery Tavern at 37th Street and Broadway on Monday around 12:45 a.m., Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The crowd proceeded to walk south on Broadway while continuing their aggressive, loud, and tumultuous behavior, police said.

As officers ordered them to cease their behavior and clear the area, the group disregarded the commands and began fighting each other, Amato said.

As officers intervened and arrested Victor A. Torres Jr. and Demetri Hill, Hill began resisting an tensing up, refusing to be handcuffed, Amato said.

After a brief struggle, Hill was secured in handcuffs and the officers began removing him and Torres, Jr. from the area.

The remaining crowd continued to fight and push through the officers in an attempt to interfere with the arrest that had just taken place, Amato said.

Once the two were safely secured in marked patrol vehicles, the officers continued their efforts to disperse the crowd and stop the fight.

While doing so, their commands were ignored and a female, later identified as Sheila Hill, who continued her tumultuous behavior by pushing through several females before a man later identified as Sean Hill, 54, grabbed a hold of her, police said.

Sheila, 32, and Sean continued to scream at the officers involved and ignored commands to cease their disorderly behavior, authorities said.

Officers then attempted to place Sean under arrest but were interrupted by Sean Hill Jr., 33, who had pushed through the crowd, Amato said.

Officers were able to place Sean Hill into handcuffs after he resisted by refusing to be handcuffed, police said.

As officers attempted to take Sheila into custody, she resisted and fought the officers while refusing to be handcuffed, Amato said.

Once she was in handcuffs, she kicked an officer in the thigh, police said.

Meanwhile, Hill Jr. continued fighting with officers while attempting to get to his father, Sean, according to police.

As officers attempted to place Hill Jr. under arrest, the large crowd formed around the officers -- Hill Jr. still fighting with the officers, Amato said.

As officers were able to grab hold of Hill Jr., Jashawn D. Baker, 23, intervened and pushed the arresting officers from behind, causing them to fall to the ground with Hill Jr., Amato said.

While on the ground, officers were able to place Hill Jr. into handcuffs after he resisted arrest by tensing up and refusing to be handcuffed, police said.

Officers then turned their attention to Baker and took him into custody, after he resisted arrest by tensing up his arms and refusing to be handcuffed, Amato said.

Once the arrestees were removed from the area, officers again addressed the crowd and ordered the remaining individuals to disperse.

Refusing to comply was a male, later identified as Danil Sautkin, 32, who was also taken into custody, authorities said. Sautkin was later found in possession of cocaine, police said.

One officer reported a minor injury to his leg sustained during the melee.

The following individuals were charged:

Baker:

Aggravated Assault

Resisting Arrest

Rioting

Sean Hill:

Resisting Arrest

Rioting

Sean Hill Jr., of Jersey City:

Resisting Arrest

Rioting

Demetri Hill, of Jersey City:

Resisting Arrest

Rioting

Sheila Hill:

Aggravated Assault

Resisting Arrest

Rioting

Danil Sautkin:

Failure to Disperse

Possession of CDS (Cocaine)

Victor Torres Jr.:

Failure to Disperse

