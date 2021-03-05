Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Piscataway Man, 45, Tried Having Sex With Girl, 15, Secaucus Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Walmart in Secaucus
Walmart in Secaucus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 45-year-old Piscataway man was arrested for trying to have sex with an individual who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

Barry Sloben was chatting with the "girl" on an online dating app April 9, and drove to Walmart in Secaucus later that day to meet her -- although the was not successful in that attempt, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Sloben was arrested on April 26 at 8:26 p.m. following an investigation, Miller said.

He was arrested at Secaucus Police Headquarters for Enticing a Child [2C:13-6A], and was served his complaint summons.

Sloben was released from police custody.    

