Police used pepper spray to break up a large fight that broke out Sunday, July 10 in Bayonne, according to developing reports.

Authorities were called to Avenue C and W 18th Street around 9:30 p.m., where a crowd had gathered.

Seven people were treated possibly including a mother and baby.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

