A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Palisade Avenue near Christ Hospital early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The 1:45 a.m. crash near Waverly Street is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit, the prosecutor's office said.

No further information was available as of Wednesday at 10 a.m.

