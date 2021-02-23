PD: Hoboken Man Accused Of Selling Heroin Had Knife, $2K Cash, Stolen Housing Authority Card

Police in Hoboken arrested a man they say was found with heroin, a knife, $2,000 cash and a stolen housing authority card.

Stephen White, 52, was found with six grams of heroin in the area of 310 Jackson St. around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Hoboken police said.

White also had a folding knife, $2,000 cash and a Housing Authority access card that wasn’t his, police said.

White, of Hoboken, was charged on a warrant with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and other drug and weapons offenses.

He faces additional charges for receiving stolen property and defiant trespassing.

White was being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

