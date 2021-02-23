Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Recorded Gang Rape Of Stripper Gets Passaic Gentleman's Club Manager 25½ Years Without Parole
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PD: Hoboken Man Accused Of Selling Heroin Had Knife, $2K Cash, Stolen Housing Authority Card

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hoboken police
Hoboken police Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Hoboken arrested a man they say was found with heroin, a knife, $2,000 cash and a stolen housing authority card.

Stephen White, 52, was found with six grams of heroin in the area of 310 Jackson St. around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Hoboken police said.

White also had a folding knife, $2,000 cash and a Housing Authority access card that wasn’t his, police said.

White, of Hoboken, was charged on a warrant with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and other drug and weapons offenses.

He faces additional charges for receiving stolen property and defiant trespassing.

White was being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.