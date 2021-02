A passenger was killed and driver in critical condition in an overnight Jersey City crash.

The incident occurred jus after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, on Columbus Drive and Center Street, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incident was being investigated by the The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit.

No further information was released.

