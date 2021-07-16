Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Morton Otundo Killed In Motorcycle Crash

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was killed in a crash with another vehicle while riding his motorcycle early Friday morning, authorities said.

Morton Otundo, 40, was heading east on Communipaw Avenue when he collided with a Ford Escape heading west and turning left onto Woodward Street around 2 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Otundo was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., Suarez said.

The other driver, 30 years old, was taken to JCMC for evaluation.

The events surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department. No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

"This is a great loss to the JCPD and the entire Jersey City community," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.

"Officer Otundo leaves behind a lasting legacy throughout the entire police department through his two younger brothers, who are also on the force, as well as the many officers with whom he took the time to mentor, sharing his knowledge to help provide guidance and ultimately strengthen the department overall.

"We send our deepest condolences to Officer Otundo’s family."

Otundo began working in the department in 2014, and was president of his recruiting class sworn in at City Hall in December 2013, NJ.com says.

