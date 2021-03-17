North Jersey Dealer In OD Nabbed With 100 Heroin Folds, 70 Opioid Films, Police Say

The man who sold heroin to an individual who overdosed on it last month was found with more than 100 heroin folds, 70 opioid films and more, according to North Jersey authorities who arrested him.

Jason Keidel, 51, of Secaucus, was arrested on March 16 and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and several other drug charges, and lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Police on Feb. 4 responded to the parking lot at 10 Meadowlands Parkway on reports of an overdose, Miller said.

There, officers administered Nasal Narcan and revived the man, who was found with 30 folds of heroin, the chief said.

Detectives investigated the non-fatal overdose and identified Keidel as the distributer of the drug, Miller said.

During the investigation, multiple arrests were made and several quantities of heroin along with buprenorphine and naloxone were seized, the chief said.

Keidel was arrested near his home around 10 p.m. March 16, Miller said.

A search of his 4th Street apartment and car turned up more than 100 folds of heroin, more than 70 films of buprenorphine and naloxone, unidentified pills and other items indicative of Keidel’s drug distribution scheme, Miller said.

“All lives matter and the Secaucus Police Department is committed to investigating all overdoses both fatal and non-fatal,” Miller said. “If we are able to identify those responsible for distributing this poison, we will fully investigate them and prosecute them to fullest extent that the law will allow.”

Tips can be made by calling (201)330-2049, emailed to spdtips@secaucus.net or submitted anonymously through the department’s website at www.secaucuspolice.org.

