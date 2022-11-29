NJ Woman Killed In Fiery Crash On Cross Bronx Expressway

A New Jersey woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday, Nov. 29, police said..

The 49-year-old Bayonne woman's Range Rover collided with a tractor trailer contracted by the U.S. Postal Service in the westbound lanes around 12:35 a.m. near the Major Deegan Expressway, according to police and the New York Post.

The woman was sitting in her car behind the trailer when another tractor trailer slammed into her vehicle, igniting a fire that spread to the first tractor trailer.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither truck driver was injured and the blaze was contained around 2 a.m., responders said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.